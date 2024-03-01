Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,056,000 after purchasing an additional 430,659 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,149,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

