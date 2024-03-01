Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDXS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

CDXS stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Codexis by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Codexis by 517.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

