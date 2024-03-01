Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 5.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $121.99 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $807.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.