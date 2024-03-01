Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

BAND stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,391.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,564 shares of company stock valued at $89,061. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6,489.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 707,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 347.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 492,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

