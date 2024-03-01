AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.29.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $13.29 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,369 shares of company stock worth $669,505. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 180,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth $2,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

