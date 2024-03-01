AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVDX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,369 shares of company stock worth $669,505. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 68.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AvidXchange by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 417.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 64.5% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,120 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

