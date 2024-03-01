Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Astronics has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 330,858 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 92,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

