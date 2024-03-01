Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Arko alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARKO

Arko Trading Down 2.6 %

Arko stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $758.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.34. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arko by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Arko by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Arko during the third quarter valued at $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.