Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $325.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $308.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $162.98 and a 52-week high of $310.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total value of $3,770,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,711,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,092,909.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.