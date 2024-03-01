Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.86.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $308.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $162.98 and a twelve month high of $310.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

