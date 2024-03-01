Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $308.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a one year low of $162.98 and a one year high of $310.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500,536.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

