abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Declares GBX 1.42 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance

LON:ADIG opened at GBX 77.36 ($0.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £233.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3,850.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.46. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.80 ($1.14).

Insider Activity at abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

In related news, insider Davina Walter bought 52,000 shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £40,560 ($51,445.97). 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG)

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.