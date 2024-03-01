abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Declares GBX 1.42 Dividend

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance

LON:ADIG opened at GBX 77.36 ($0.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £233.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3,850.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.46. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.80 ($1.14).

Insider Activity at abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

In related news, insider Davina Walter bought 52,000 shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £40,560 ($51,445.97). 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

