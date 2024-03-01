Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Plans Dividend of €0.03

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cairn Homes Trading Down 1.3 %
Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 121.16 ($1.54) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 12.43. Cairn Homes has a one year low of GBX 84.56 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 129.40 ($1.64). The stock has a market cap of £785.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,375.56 and a beta of 1.03.
Cairn Homes Company Profile
