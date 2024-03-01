Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Plans Dividend of €0.03

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cairn Homes Trading Down 1.3 %

Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 121.16 ($1.54) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 12.43. Cairn Homes has a one year low of GBX 84.56 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 129.40 ($1.64). The stock has a market cap of £785.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,375.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cairn Homes alerts:

Cairn Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. It is involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.