Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.78 Per Share

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.72. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 25.38 ($0.32) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.28 ($0.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -637.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Hammerson from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 32 ($0.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

