Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.20 Per Share

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HLN stock opened at GBX 330.60 ($4.19) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,549.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84. Haleon has a 12 month low of GBX 306.50 ($3.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 357.65 ($4.54).

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 367 ($4.65) to GBX 391 ($4.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh (Vindi) Banga bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £516,800 ($655,504.82). Insiders own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

