Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$137.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$131.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$124.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$137.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

