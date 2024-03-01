Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.