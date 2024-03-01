Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million.

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $101.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914 shares of company stock worth $96,339. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

