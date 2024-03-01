Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.79). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.27% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,498 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $268,504.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,873.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $268,504.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,873.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,552. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.