Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.01) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

