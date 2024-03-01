Analysts Set Expectations for ARC Document Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARC Document Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ARC Document Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ARC Document Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:ARC opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
