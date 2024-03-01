Analysts Set Expectations for ARC Document Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARC Document Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ARC Document Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ARC Document Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ARC opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 24.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 396,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

