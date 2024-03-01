Beyond Meat, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beyond Meat’s current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Consumer Edge cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Argus raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.