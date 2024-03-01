Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 138.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

