Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $110.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $248,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 21.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

