Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6425 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

