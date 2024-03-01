Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

