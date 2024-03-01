VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:PLUS)

VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (ASX:PLUS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Price Performance

About VanEck Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF

Get Free Report

