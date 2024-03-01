Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Johns Lyng Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Johns Lyng Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.
Johns Lyng Group Company Profile
