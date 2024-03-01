Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $799,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $154,640.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,868,220.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Stories

