B. Riley Weighs in on Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,087,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,244,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,654,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

