Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

CGBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $16.21 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 87.57%.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.