Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cumulus Media Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cumulus Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

CMLS opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 39.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 117.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

