Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkami Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.10.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALKT

Alkami Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.41. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.