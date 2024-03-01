Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.64.

Shares of IR stock opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,011 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

