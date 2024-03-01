Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ALKT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

