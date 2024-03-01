Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

ACRS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

