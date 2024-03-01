Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $6,151,000.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.