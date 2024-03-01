American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Bank of America

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.55.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,750.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,937 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 2,750,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after buying an additional 1,663,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

