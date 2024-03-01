Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

TSE OVV opened at C$67.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$43.23 and a 1-year high of C$70.61.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.