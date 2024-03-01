Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Annexon stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Annexon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $144,434. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

