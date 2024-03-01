PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.50 to C$11.00. The company traded as low as C$8.96 and last traded at C$9.00. Approximately 78,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 57,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.32.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$33,336.00. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

