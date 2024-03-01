Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $117.47 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Request has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $117.47 million and $4.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00015263 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00016505 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,893.23 or 0.99549320 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00180842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11612486 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $4,588,004.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.