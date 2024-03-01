Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,688 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

