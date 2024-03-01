Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

MRSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.29.

MRSN opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 465.80% and a negative return on equity of 249.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

