Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $181.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.88.

NYSE WCN opened at $166.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $171.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

