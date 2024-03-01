Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 21,683 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,683 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $19,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $180.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

