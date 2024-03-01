Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 7.8 %
BTDR stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
