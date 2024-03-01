Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.42.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

