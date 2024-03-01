Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $99.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

BECN stock opened at $85.89 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

