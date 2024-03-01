Stem (NYSE:STEM) Given New $5.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Stem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Get Stem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STEM

Stem Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Stem stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Stem has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,609.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $37,430.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,609.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,715 shares of company stock worth $368,948. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.